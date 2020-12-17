Universities housing and dining fees won’t rise next year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The six state universities in Kansas will not raise on-campus housing and dining fees next year.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday voted to keep those fees flat, despite higher costs and fewer students because of the coronavirus pandemic.

University officials told the regents the schools need to keep costs affordable for students. The regents also appointed a committee to begin the search for a new Wichita State president.

Former president Jay Golden resigned abruptly in September, after he was criticized for retracting an invitation to Ivanka Trump to speak at the university.