Kansas University diversity head resigns for plagiarism on MLK Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A University of Kansas vice provost of diversity resigned after admitting that he plagiarized a message he sent out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

D.A. Graham’s resignation was accepted Wednesday and is effective immediately.

The resignation came after the Lawrence Journal-World reported Monday that Graham’s message sent across campus was largely the same as one written several years ago by an official with the U.S Veterans Benefits Administration.

Graham says it was an oversight that came as he hurried to get a message together for the holiday.

Graham was interim vice provost of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at the university.