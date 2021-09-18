University of Kansas assault claim prompts student sit-in

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dozens of University of Kansas students have staged a sit-in in front of the chancellor’s office to protest the handling of allegations that a fraternity member sexually assaulted another student.

The sit-in Friday follows protests Monday and Tuesday outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house.

The Kansas City Star reports that protesters are demanding that university officials take action against the fraternity as well as the alleged perpetrator.

They changed a placard at the entrance of the office of the chancellor, renaming it “Office of the Complicit,” and taped other signs with messages to the glass windows at Chancellor Doug Girod’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories