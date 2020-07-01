University of Kansas backs away from in-person requirement

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas is providing faculty more flexibility if they don’t feel comfortable teaching in-person classes in the fall.

KCUR reports that Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer told the university’s department chairs and directors on Monday that decisions on courses, how they would be taught and teaching assignments “should be the purview of the department or program.”

The move came after faculty members had pushed back last week after they were told to return to campus beginning Aug. 24, unless they could invoke an exemption under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

More than 50 department leaders signed a letter to Bichelmeyer raising concerns.

LATEST STORIES: