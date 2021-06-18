University of Kansas drops controversial dismissal policy

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Kansas campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas officials are saying the school will not use a policy that would have made it easier to dismiss tenured faculty.

Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod told the Kansas Board of Regents Thursday that he does not believe the university will have to suspend any faculty members from any of its campuses.

The regents approved the policy in January to help universities respond to financial difficulties.

The state’s other five public universities immediately said they would not use the policy.

Girod said Thursday that KU officials now believe federal funding will help alleviate some of its the financial strains that had led the school to consider using the policy.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories