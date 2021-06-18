University of Kansas drops controversial dismissal policy

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas officials are saying the school will not use a policy that would have made it easier to dismiss tenured faculty.

Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod told the Kansas Board of Regents Thursday that he does not believe the university will have to suspend any faculty members from any of its campuses.

The regents approved the policy in January to help universities respond to financial difficulties.

The state’s other five public universities immediately said they would not use the policy.

Girod said Thursday that KU officials now believe federal funding will help alleviate some of its the financial strains that had led the school to consider using the policy.