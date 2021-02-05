University of Kansas faculty group decries dismissal policy

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A group of University of Kansas faculty met via Zoom to decry a new Board of Regents policy that makes it easier for university CEOs to fire, dismiss or suspend employees, including tenured faculty.

The meeting Thursday night was organized by a group called OneKU and attracted about 200 participants.

Speakers at the meeting said the policy would hurt the university’s stature and employee morale by damaging or ending tenure and shared governance.

The University of Kansas is the only one of six public universities that plans to consider using the policy, although Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said last week she hopes that it is never used.