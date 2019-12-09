University of Kansas researcher charged with theft, related charges

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 37-year-old researcher at the University of Kansas has been charged with two counts of theft and four related criminal charges according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Liuqi Gu of Lawrence was charged Thursday in Douglas County District Court with one felony count of theft in excess of $100,000, one felony count of theft between $25,000 and $100,000, one felony count of unlawful acts concerning computers, one felony count of making false information, one misdemeanor count of official misconduct and one misdemeanor count of failure to pay state sales tax. Gu was taken into custody today by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The complaint alleges from November 2016 to October 2018, Gu falsely represented that purchases he made from Thermo-Fisher Scientific were for the use of the University of Kansas in order to receive discounts from the company for his personal benefit or the benefit of another. It also alleges Gu used confidential information acquired in the course of his employment with the University of Kansas in order to avoid paying sales tax totaling between $25,000 and $100,000 on those purchases.

The investigation was conducted by the Fraud & Abuse Litigation Division of the attorney general’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

RELATED LINK | Read the complaint

