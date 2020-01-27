University of Kansas researchers test male contraceptive gel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas Medical Center is testing a male contraceptive gel that men apply to their shoulders.

The school’s research institution is conducting a clinical trial for the contraceptive and searching for participating couples.

The gel is a mixture of Nestorone and testosterone. Nestorone blocks the male hormone production needed to generate sperm.

Testosterone in the gel replaces testosterone usually produced in the male body. Dr. Ajay Nangia is the center’s vice chair of urology.

He says the study should not lessen a man’s sex drive and that sperm count should return to normal within nine months.

