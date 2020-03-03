University of Kansas settles age discrimination suit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has settled an age discrimination lawsuit brought on behalf of a former employee who said he was ousted in retaliation for raising the alarm that his department was told to fill job openings with mainly young people.

KCUR-FM reports that under a consent decree last week with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the school pledged to not discriminate against employees or applicants based on age and to give the former worker, Jeffrey Thomas, $144,000 in back pay and damages.

