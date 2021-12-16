University of Kansas to allow admissions without ACT tests

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved new admissions standards that create a path for students to attend the University of Kansas without taking the ACT or SAT standardized tests.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the board on Wednesday unanimously voted to allow admission of students with a 3.25 or higher high school GPA.

Chancellor Douglas Girod said that high school grade point averages do a better job than ACT scores of predicting college success.

The university now will admit students who have a 3.25 or higher GPA or those with a 2.0 GPA and score at least 21 on the ACT.