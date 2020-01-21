University of Kansas to close its Languages school

University of Kansas

A bus passes in front of Strong Hall, an administrative building, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015 on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas will close its Languages, Literatures and Cultures schools but departments within the school will continue to operate.

John Columbo, interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, said in an email that budget cuts forced a change in the administrative structure of the school.

He says the changes will not affect degree offerings or curriculum and students will not be impacted.

The school has administrative oversight for six departments.

The closing at the end of the academic year means one staff position will be cut but the director and co-director of the school will return to their respective positions in their academic units.  

