University of Kansas to close older Oliver residence hall

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas plans to close an old residence hall rather than spend millions of dollars to renovate it. University officials say Oliver Hall, which was built in 1966, will not reopen.

The hall has been closed since the end of the last school year.

Chancellor Douglas Girod told The Lawrence Journal-World it didn’t make sense to put $25 million to $40 million into the hall. He said projections show there would not be a demand for living space in Oliver if it were renovated.

University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson says the school’s nine other residence halls are about 95% full.

