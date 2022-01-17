University of Kansas won’t share hazing report with police

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas suspended two fraternities for hazing earlier this month, but officials don’t plan to share their investigation with police.

Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta were both suspended from campus for five years because of the incidents university officials found, which included assaults, sleep deprivation, forced workouts, destruction of pledges’ property and retaliation for reporting the behavior to university officials.

KU spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the students who were hazing victims are free to pursue criminal charges, but university officials don’t want to trigger a criminal investigation that victims don’t want.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories