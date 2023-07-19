WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An unlicensed contractor has entered into a consent judgment with Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Vonchel Gill, who operates a construction and home remodeling business, after receiving complaints from two of his clients. The investigation found that Gill failed to provide the customers with a material benefit for home remodeling services and falsely represented he was a licensed contractor.

In addition, one of the clients is considered a “protected consumer” under Kansas law. A protected consumer includes the disabled, veterans, members of the military, and persons over the age of 60.

While Gill denied the findings of the investigation, the District Attorney’s Office says he accepted a consent judgment to settle the case. Gill will pay $20,000 in restitution and has been ordered to pay $40,000 in civil penalties, along with investigative expenses and court costs.

As part of the consent, he has promised to not perform or contract for work he isn’t licensed or has the skills to perform, as well as to cooperate with the investigation of any future complaints. He will also have to inform potential customers of the 3-day right to cancel during any future door-to-door sales he engages in.

In addition, Gill is under an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts in the future and is under a 72-month probationary period with the Consumer Protection Division.