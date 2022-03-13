WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An unruly passenger diverted a plane to land in Wichita on Sunday.

According to WHNT, KSN’s sister station in Huntsville, Ala., SkyWest Airlines flight 5303 was headed from Hunstville, Ala. to Denver, Colo. when an unruly passenger caused the plane to divert.

KSN is not aware of what caused the passenger to become unruly.

According to Valerie Wise, air service & business development manager for Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, the passenger, a woman, was escorted out of the plane upon arrival into Wichita. She says federal authorities were notified.

The woman left the airport according to Wise.

Flight 5303 left Huntsville International Airport at 8:44 a.m. and landed at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport at 10:45 a.m. The flight then left Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport at 12:22 p.m. and landed at Denver International Airport at 12:33 p.m.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.