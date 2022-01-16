Update: 6-year-old dies in turnpike crash Friday, two others injured

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A six-year-old has died and two others were injured in a crash that took place on I-35 in southeast Wichita on Friday, Jan. 14.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 28-year-old Tori Hornecker, of Wichita, was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango southbound on I-35 in southeast Wichita.

KHP says a 2022 Peterbilt semi was legally parked on the outside shoulder at MP 45.1 on I-35.

Hornecker left the roadway to the right and struck the back left corner of the semi-trailer with the passenger side of her car, according to KHP.

Regan Sampson, 6, of Wichita, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to KHP.

The KHP says Hornecker and 8-year-old Brantley Sampson, of Wichita, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.