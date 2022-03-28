WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Public works crews from the city found leaks at the water treatment plant. It’s now time to fix the problem.

On Monday, KSN received an update from public works director, Alan King, who told us crews found not two leaks as the city originally reported, but a third leak was found at the site. This is something crews did not know about until divers went down on Friday and discovered the additional leak inside the pipe. Crews isolated the problems, closed off the line and sealed it off. Right now there are questions about how much this is going to cost to repair.



“We’re starting to get closer to summer and we generally experience much higher demands on our water system because of irrigation so there was some concern with what we had would we be able to meet that great of demand,” said King.

KSN also wanted to know if the city will be able to use money from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill to pay for any repairs or improvement projects throughout the city.

“There’s still some questions about what is considered eligible uses of that money, and we are working with experts in Washington D.C. to help us interpret what is out, so far we don’t know if there’s anything that can be used for infrastructure like what we are talking about here,” added King.

The city also said Wichita residents should not notice anything different with both the water quality and pressure.