Update: Clock returned to Wichita owner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A clock worth hundreds of dollars has been returned to a vendor at the Paramount Antique Mall in Wichita.

Nathan Kuehn, the vendor, said the man actually paid for the clock, just hundreds of dollars less than what it is worth.

The man brought the clock back to the store on Thursday. He told KSN, “I was just the guy in the wrong place at the wrong time. The price on the clock must have been changed before I seen it.”

He added, “being the honest guy I am, I willingly brought the clock back to the man owning the booth. And glad to do so. In no way shape or form am I, and especially my loving wife, criminals.”

“You know, if they bring it back, I probably won’t press charges,” said Kuehn to KSN News on Wednesday.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County initially posted pictures of the man on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning, asking for the public’s help to find the man. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says, they will not pursue charges in this case, but said it could have led to misdemeanor theft charges.

Time is running out on an alleged crook.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is onto a thief who made off with an antique clock worth close to a thousand dollars.

This was not an ordinary smash and grab.

The vendor at the Wichita antique store says the man actually paid for the clock, just hundreds of dollars less than what it is worth.

Now, they need the public’s help finding him.

“This is the thief right here, he’s approaching the counter here getting ready to check out,” said Debbie Charles, a manager at the Paramount Antique Mall, as she showed KSN’s Tiffany Lane the surveillance video.

Theft, it’s a story as old as time.

Nathan Kuehn and others at Paramount Antique Mall are asking why after they say a man left with a rare clock.

Kuehn says there are only 100 of them in the world.

“It’s Monroe Shocks and Struts,” he said. “It’s a double bubble clock from the 1950s. Somebody had walked out with it under a different tag that they had taken off somebody else’s clock. $43 bucks is what he paid for the $800 clock.”

Surveillance video shows it happening Saturday evening before close.

“That’s him exiting the mall. He leaves with this female,” said Charles, while watching the video.

But Kuehn, the clock owner, did not find out about the theft until Monday.

“I noticed that the clock and this thermometer, was laying on the ground here,” he said while showing KSN his booth at the mall.

Now, the clock is ticking for the thief.

“You know, if they bring it back, I probably won’t press charges,” said Kuehn. “But, it’s going to have to be quick.”

“Dealers work hard to find unique items. And, brings down your thoughts on humanity when you have one thief that can snatch it away,” said Charles.

Kuehn says he is holding on to hope the man in the video makes the right choice.

“I have faith that we can find who did this, and hopefully recover the clock,” said Kuehn.

Members of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office say, if prosecuted, the man as well as the woman in the video, could be charged with misdemeanor theft.