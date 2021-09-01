UPDATE: Emporia man dies after his car collides with horse

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a wreck at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Robinson, 28, of Emporia, was driving a 2016 Ford Focus, southbound in the 100 block of South Highway 99, just north of Madison, when he struck a horse standing in the roadway.

According to Sgt. Zachary Shafer of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Robinson’s vehicle left the road and went into a ditch, before hitting a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the horse died as a result of the accident.

Authorities reported Robinson was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was ongoing.