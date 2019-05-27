Update: Inmate apprehended after escaping from Wichita Work Release Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – George Young was apprehended at a motel on North Broadway after escaping from the Wichita Work Release Facility on Sunday.

Young, 51, who had been placed on escape status Sunday morning, was apprehended without incident.

Currently, he is being held at the Sedgwick County Jail.

Young had been serving time as a parole violator with a new sentence in Sedgwick County. His most recent conviction was for theft in 2018.

The Wichita Work Release Facility, a satellite unit of the Winfield Correctional Facility, is an all-male, minimum-custody state prison with a population of 236.