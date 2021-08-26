Update: Motorcyclist identified in hit-and-run Wednesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has identified the man that died in a hit-and-run Wednesday night as 37-year-old Kenneth Ballinger of Derby.

The hit-and-run happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 47th St S and S Hydraulic Ave.

An investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed that a black SUV was traveling eastbound on 47th St S. The SUV then turned north onto Hydraulic Ave and hit a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling westbound on 47th St S.

Ballinger was driving the motorcycle. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene and was not located. The Wichita Police department says the black SUV might have damage to the front right corner.

Ballinger was well-known in the local music scene.

Kenny (left) (Courtesy: Dusty Grant)

The police are continuing their investigation. If you have any information you can call the detectives on the case at (316) 268-4407, See Something Say Something at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.