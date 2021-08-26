Update: Mulvane student hit by car while trying to get to school

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A student crossing the street to get to school Thursday morning was hit by a car.

The 16-year-old boy, a student at Mulvane High School, was hospitalized after getting hit by a Lexus SUV around 7:30 a.m.

The superintendent for the Mulvane school district says the boy is doing better.

Amber Chapman, who was driving back from dropping her child off at daycare, saw the boy get hit.

“I was looking back to scan to turn and he was flying up in front of my car basically and landed in the road over there,” said Chapman. “I put my car in park, got out and immediately called 911.”

The Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office says the 45-year-old woman who was driving the Lexus SUV is okay.

Neighbors in the area say they were already concerned that people were not slowing down enough near the crosswalk and that one incident is one too many.

A neighbor told KSN they plan to reach out to the county to see if something can be done about it

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says they have not been able to locate any other incidents at the crosswalk and that the crosswalk satisfies the state requirements.

They are continuing an investigation.