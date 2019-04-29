Update: Suspect who shot Rice County sheriff and undersheriff dead after standoff

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced that the standoff with a suspect, who shot the Rice County sheriff and undersheriff Monday evening, ended just after midnight on Tuesday morning.
At approximately 12:10 a.m., authorities located the body of 37-year-old David L. Madden inside the home at 490 Avenue S. in Raymond. Also, found dead in the home was 65-year-old Thomas T. Madden, the father of the suspect and owner of the home where the standoff occurred.
No threat to the public exists as a result of these shootings.
The investigation reveals that when Madden shot the Undersheriff Chad Murphy, a woman and a child accompanied him in the vehicle near the Sonic in Sterling. Madden then fled the area and drove to his home in Alden to retrieve guns and ammunition. He then went to his father’s home, where it is believed he fatally shot Thomas Madden prior to the sheriff and deputy arriving. Then, it is believed the woman left the scene. A short time later, Sheriff Bryant Evans arrived. He was shot at 5:40 p.m. in the leg.
After Sheriff Evans was shot, Madden exchanged gunfire with additional responding law enforcement officers. Over the next several hours, the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team, and the KBI, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, the Wichita Police Department, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, the Sterling Police Department, the Lyons Police Department, and many other area law enforcement agencies, attempted to safely determine the suspect’s location in the home.
They first located the body of Thomas Madden. Then, at approximately 12:10 a.m., authorities located the body of David Madden, which ended the standoff. It is suspected that David Madden died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team remain in Rice County interviewing witnesses and assisting the Rice County Sheriff’s Office in processing multiple crime scenes.
“We know that he had warrants for his arrest, and he was more than likely trying to avoid the arrest, when the deputy approached him, when the undersheriff approached him. But again, a lot of that is still being determined, we’ll never know what his true motive was now,” said Steve Roseborough, Special KBI agent in charge.
The condition of the Undersheriff Murphy remains critical but stable. Murphy was shot four times, including once in the neck. Sheriff Evans was released from the hospital.
David Madden was a suspect in the 2015 disappearance of Megan Foglesong, and was also indicted last week on federal firearms charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
PRESS CONFERENCE
INFORMATION ON DAVID MADDEN
Madden was listed as an absconder from the Kansas Corrections System.
Madden has a long list of run-ins with law enforcement. According to federal court documents, the latest was in February. The documents show Madden was in possession of a machine gun. The gun was not registered.
Also in 2017, Madden led law enforcement on a high-speed chase. He was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement. A search warrant says dozens of guns and pipe bombs were found on his property. It also mentions he was involved in an investigation involving missing person Megan Fogelsong in 2015.
KANSAS LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS
Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors, Rice County Sheriff’s Office. We have a large amount of Deputies in Rice County assisting with this situation.— Reno County Sheriff (@RenoCoSheriff) April 30, 2019
Thinking of our brothers and sisters at Rice County Sheriff’s Office. Hang in there. We are here for you. 😪— SG County Sheriff (@SGCountySheriff) April 30, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters of the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. 💙— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) April 30, 2019
KSN NEWS COVERAGE ON TWITTER
An update from the KBI on the Officer-involved shooting in Rice County: The condition of the Undersheriff is critical, but stable. The condition of the Sheriff is good. They are both currently being treated in a Wichita hospital.— Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyLaneKSN) April 30, 2019
According to the KBI, The Rice County Undersheriff was shot this evening in his neck and was taken to a Wichita hospital. The Rice County Sheriff was also shot, but in his leg. pic.twitter.com/s12sduQnXu— Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyLaneKSN) April 30, 2019
The KBI says in an updated release that the man suspected of shooting the two law enforcement officers is David L. Madden, age 37. pic.twitter.com/cP2tgNiYKw— Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyLaneKSN) April 30, 2019
Some of the agencies we see are the Sterling Fire Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and others. pic.twitter.com/8f9bMeLjqz— Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyLaneKSN) April 30, 2019
More state troopers heading toward Raymond. @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/VaVWA39brN— Michelle Ross (@MichelleRossKSN) April 30, 2019
KBI Helicopter flying over Rice County pic.twitter.com/mT6n8s6KDA— Michelle Ross (@MichelleRossKSN) April 30, 2019
Courtesy of Karla Boeken. Video from sterling after officer was shot. pic.twitter.com/JGnPPyp50f— Michelle Ross (@MichelleRossKSN) April 30, 2019
At least 20 + law enforcement officers are down the road. I’ve seen hutch, stafford, great bend and KHP pic.twitter.com/BUuzhfTVvv— Michelle Ross (@MichelleRossKSN) April 30, 2019
KSN NEWS COVERAGE ON FACEBOOK