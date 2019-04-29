Update: Suspect who shot Rice County sheriff and undersheriff dead after standoff

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced that the standoff with a suspect, who shot the Rice County sheriff and undersheriff Monday evening, ended just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., authorities located the body of 37-year-old David L. Madden inside the home at 490 Avenue S. in Raymond. Also, found dead in the home was 65-year-old Thomas T. Madden, the father of the suspect and owner of the home where the standoff occurred.

No threat to the public exists as a result of these shootings.

The investigation reveals that when Madden shot the Undersheriff Chad Murphy, a woman and a child accompanied him in the vehicle near the Sonic in Sterling. Madden then fled the area and drove to his home in Alden to retrieve guns and ammunition. He then went to his father’s home, where it is believed he fatally shot Thomas Madden prior to the sheriff and deputy arriving. Then, it is believed the woman left the scene. A short time later, Sheriff Bryant Evans arrived. He was shot at 5:40 p.m. in the leg.

After Sheriff Evans was shot, Madden exchanged gunfire with additional responding law enforcement officers. Over the next several hours, the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team, and the KBI, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, the Wichita Police Department, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, the Sterling Police Department, the Lyons Police Department, and many other area law enforcement agencies, attempted to safely determine the suspect’s location in the home.

They first located the body of Thomas Madden. Then, at approximately 12:10 a.m., authorities located the body of David Madden, which ended the standoff. It is suspected that David Madden died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team remain in Rice County interviewing witnesses and assisting the Rice County Sheriff’s Office in processing multiple crime scenes.

“We know that he had warrants for his arrest, and he was more than likely trying to avoid the arrest, when the deputy approached him, when the undersheriff approached him. But again, a lot of that is still being determined, we’ll never know what his true motive was now,” said Steve Roseborough, Special KBI agent in charge.

The condition of the Undersheriff Murphy remains critical but stable. Murphy was shot four times, including once in the neck. Sheriff Evans was released from the hospital.

David Madden was a suspect in the 2015 disappearance of Megan Foglesong, and was also indicted last week on federal firearms charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

PRESS CONFERENCE

INFORMATION ON DAVID MADDEN

Madden was listed as an absconder from the Kansas Corrections System.

Madden has a long list of run-ins with law enforcement. According to federal court documents, the latest was in February. The documents show Madden was in possession of a machine gun. The gun was not registered.

Also in 2017, Madden led law enforcement on a high-speed chase. He was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement. A search warrant says dozens of guns and pipe bombs were found on his property. It also mentions he was involved in an investigation involving missing person Megan Fogelsong in 2015.

KANSAS LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS

KSN NEWS COVERAGE ON TWITTER

KSN NEWS COVERAGE ON FACEBOOK