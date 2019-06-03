Update: Victim in fatal ATV accident did not cross barricades

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN has new information on the ATV accident that killed a Hutchinson man Saturday afternoon.

The Reno County Sheriff’s office said 53-year-old Brian Sollers did not cross a barricade.

“Nothing in the world is worth losing your life for,” Kyle Chapin said.

It’s a tragedy that best friend Chapin said he never imagined.

“He was like a brother,” he said. “If there was some hunting to do or whatever, you know we’re doing it.”

Authorities said Sollers was found dead on 108th Road.

He was pinned under his ATV face down in the water.

At the time of the incident, Plum Road was marked closed, but the east side had no signs.

“Everything appears he was driving westbound,” Reno County detective Levi Blumanhourst said. “We have no idea if there was a barricade in that direction. “

“If a barricade was there, it could have been stolen,” he said. “We’ve been having issues with people stealing the signs.”

It’s unknown what county is responsible for this road.

“108th Road sits on the boundary of Reno County and McPherson C ounty,” he said. “I’m not certain which county has the responsiblity.”

Chapin said Sollers will be dearly missed, but he’s hoping this tragedy can share the importance of the message, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

“If there’s water over the road and you can’t see the road, just do it.” Chapin said. “One of these days we’ll meet again.

Authorities urge drivers to take it slow if they see any water on the roads.