WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Urban League of Kansas is hosting a Neighborhood Night Out Tuesday.

It runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Urban League building located at 9th and Grove. The event includes music and entertainment, free food, snow cones, and a kid’s zone.

There will be free workshops and 23 resource booths, including Wichita Public Schools, which will be providing free books and back-to-school information. Door prizes will also be given away.

In addition, there will also be application assistance available for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program or KEEP. For parents or guardians who qualify, KEEP provides up to $1,000 per child to help with education-related expenses.

For more about KEEPS, click here. You can find full details about the vent on their Facebook page.