Urban Outfitters to open distribution center in Kansas City, bring jobs to state

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly announced a major economic development update via a Zoom meeting streamed on her Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.  

The announcement centered around Urban Outfitters plans to build a distribution center in Wyandotte County, which will create approximately 2,000 jobs in Kansas.

David Ziel, Chief Development Officer with Urban Outfitters, said management jobs, technical jobs, standard warehouse roles, and logistics roles were part of their hiring plans.

Governor Laura Kelly, Senator Jerry Moran, Secretary David Toland participated in the Zoom meeting. Todd Platt with Hillwood, David Ziel with Urban Outfitters, Tim Cowden with the Kansas City Area Development Council, Chris Gutirrez with Kansas City SmartPort, Lesa Kennedy with NASCAR, and Mayor David Alvey of Kansas City also joined in the meeting.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a multinational lifestyle retail corporation headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It operates in the U.S. and over a dozen other countries across the globe.

