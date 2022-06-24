NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Road crews plan to patch the pavement on a busy ramp in Newton next week. While they are working, flaggers will control the flow of traffic. The Kansas Department of Transportation said drivers will have to slow down, and there will be delays.

The work is on the ramp from westbound U.S. Highway 50 to southbound U.S. Interstate 135 on the north side of Newton.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 1, vehicles will be limited to 11 feet of width. KDOT says drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT has been working to patch pavement on all the U.S. 50 and I-135 ramps around Newton. It expects to finish around late July.

Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton is the primary contractor for the $1,179,492 project.