U.S. 54 closed due to gas line leak in Pratt County

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. 54 in Pratt County is closed because of a gas leak.

The call came out around 6:30 p.m. Sunday of a large leak in a field about three miles east of Cullison.

According to Pratt County Emergency Management, the gas line will not be fixed until Monday. Emergency management said residents within two to three miles of the site should evacuate to the municipal building in Pratt.

Pipeline crews are on scene evaluating the line.

For those traveling west of Pratt towards Cullison take SW 10th St. to West River Road then south to 20th St. Those traveling from the Cullison should take the reverse route.

LATEST STORIES: