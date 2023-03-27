KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some roadwork starting soon on U.S. Highway 54 in Kingman County will slow traffic for more than five months.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to patch pavement along U.S. 54 between the Pratt County line and the Ninnescah River bridge, a five-and-a-half-mile stretch of highway.

Workers will also be marking the highway. The work is expected to start on Monday, April 3, and be completed around Friday, Sept. 15.

As crews do the work, traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction, and drivers will have to go at a reduced speed.

The pavement patching project is budgeted at $1.4 million, while the pavement marking is budgeted for $315,618. KDOT hired Iowa Civicl Contracting Inc. as the primary contractor.