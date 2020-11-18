US Senate confirms third federal judge to District of Kansas

FILE – In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Kansas’ Solicitor General Toby Crouse argues for the state during a hearing before the Kansas Supreme Court in Topeka, Kan. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, has confirmed Crouse as a federal judge for the District of Kansas. It is the third federal district judgeship in the state nominated by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kansas Solicitor General Toby Crouse as a federal judge for the District of Kansas.

It is the third federal district judgeship in Kansas nominated by President Donald Trump. Senators voted 50-43 on Tuesday to confirm Crouse.

He was nominated in May to replace former U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia in Kansas City, Kansas.

Murguia resigned after he was publicly reprimanded for sexually harassing female employees and having an extramarital affair with an offender.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Crouse has been an outstanding solicitor general.

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights opposes Crouse’s nomination, calling him “a right-wing ideologue.”