WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools USD 259 Athletic Director Dr. Kaleb Stoppel announced Tuesday evening that he and his family are returning to the Kansas City area.

My family & I have decided to move back to the KC area to be closer to friends & family. Pending board approval, I am excited to join the @ParkHillSouthHS staff beginning July 1. I am grateful for my time in @WichitaUSD259 & appreciate serving alongside so many great leaders. Dr. Kaleb Stoppel tweeted

In the tweet, Stoppel shared a bulletin post from the Park Hill School District: