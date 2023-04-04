WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools USD 259 Athletic Director Dr. Kaleb Stoppel announced Tuesday evening that he and his family are returning to the Kansas City area.
My family & I have decided to move back to the KC area to be closer to friends & family. Pending board approval, I am excited to join the @ParkHillSouthHS staff beginning July 1.
I am grateful for my time in @WichitaUSD259 & appreciate serving alongside so many great leaders.Dr. Kaleb Stoppel tweeted
In the tweet, Stoppel shared a bulletin post from the Park Hill School District:
Dr. Kaleb Stoppel has accepted the position of Assistant Principal, Athletics and Activities at Park Hill South High School for the 2023-2024 school year, pending approval of the Board of Education at its meeting next week.
Stoppel comes to Park Hill from Wichita, Kan., where he spent the past year as the District Athletic Director for Wichita Public Schools. Before that, he spent four years at Olathe East High School as an assistant principal director, a high school math teacher and a head track coach in the Olathe School District. He started his career in education in the North Kansas City School District.
Stoppel received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, a master’s degree from William Woods University and his specialist and doctorate degrees from Saint Louis University.Park Hill School District