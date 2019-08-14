USD 259 begins a new school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Summer is over, and USD 259 kids headed back to the classrooms today.

At Brooks Magnet Middle School, students received a warm welcome from staff, Superintendent Alicia Thompson, school board member Ben Blankley, the organization Real Men Real Heroes and many others.

“In Wichita, we have a saying that we’re always ‘WPS proud,’ and so we want to make sure that our students understand what it means to be part of the Wichita Public Schools family,” explained Thompson.

The school superintendent is entering her third year as the district’s leader, and looks forward to another year of implementing the Strategic Plan.

“We’re really having some strong momentum behind that work,” said Thompson.

USD 259’s Strategic Plan is the district’s guideline for getting students college and career ready. It includes a mission, vision and shared beliefs, long-term goals and strategic themes that will guide the work of Wichita Public Schools through 2023.

“We had the opportunity to engage with our community, our staff and our students, and our families, and they really have embraced our Strategic Plan,” Thompson said.

For more information and updates about the Strategic Plan, visit usd259.org.