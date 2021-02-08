USD 259 BOE vote to drop Redskins name as North High School mascot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a 6-0 vote, the Wichita Board of Education approved dropping the name Redskins as the North High School mascot during its Monday meeting.

“Being apart of that school culture is filled with pride,” said Alum Angela Martinez. “It was like a second home, a home away from home.”

USD 259 posted the following update on its website after Monday evening’s approval:

The committee will not create a new mascot, but will adhere to BOE policy 1216, which states a school building principal is responsible for the development of school themes, songs, flags, etc. At this time, the North High administration has no plans to create a new mascot. The school will be referred to Wichita North High School and the school will continue to use their shield, drum and feather logo.

“I feel good about the decision and appreciate everybody reaching out,” said Board Member Ron Rosales.

The school will have a 2-year phase-in plan starting in the 21-22 school year to remove the mascot name on all school apparel and signs. By the 23-24 school year the name will only be found in school trophy cases.

The schools Athletic Director, Tony Douglas, says it will be a overhaul over the next couple of years.

“We are going to work with our athletic department and coaches to phase out uniforms and with our building, gym floors and the facilities,” Douglas said.

The committee said this is not about rewriting history or erasing North’s past and accomplishments of the North community and alumni. All trophy cases and statues will remain as they are, as well as the Native American artwork on the outside of the school.

“It was really interesting to hear peoples testimonies and memories and traditions and I was really impressed by the committees findings,” Rosales added.

Martinez says she wanted the name to change but is in full support of educating students on Native American history. “I understand. I would like to see it stay the Redskins but if it needs to change it is one of those things we may not like but I guess might happen,” Martinez said.

The committee also recommended the development of a 9th-grade Advocacy class curriculum that highlights the history of North High and its Native American influence. The curriculum would be developed in conjunction with the WPS Native American Program and include hands-on experiences with Native American artifacts.

