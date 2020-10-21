USD 259 BOE approves ‘blended’ plan to send 6th-12th grade students back to the classroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 259 Board of Education met Tuesday evening to discuss the gating and learning model for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year. The BOE voted for OPTION 1 – which is the blended onsite/MySchoolRemote model for middle and high schools for the second 9-week quarter beginning Nov. 9. No changes to elementary.

On Tuesday evening, USD 259 tweeted, “The Board is voting on a motion to adopt Option 1, the blended onsite/MySchool Remote model for middle and high schools for the second 9-week quarter beginning Nov. 9. This would only be for students who chose in-person learning when they enrolled this year. Motion passed 4-2.”

The blended plan for secondary schools consists of two groups – group A and group B. Group A would be on site Monday and Tuesday. Group B would go on-site Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is a remote day for all.

With the coronavirus pandemic, high school, and middle school students in the Wichita Public Schools system have been remoting learning through online schooling. Some educators, parents, and teachers thought it’s time for students to return to onsite schooling.

Wichita Public Schools shared that since August 1, 1.6-percent of staff and .15-percent of students have tested positive for COVID-19. 4.5-percent of the staff is in quarantine.

The USD 259 Board of Education met Tuesday evening to finalize the next steps from the various options they discussed.

