USD 259 BOE: Fans will be allowed at fall games with certain restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fans will be allowed at football, volleyball, and tennis games for the remainder of USD 259’s fall regular season, with certain limitations on capacity, effective immediately — the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday evening.

