USD 259 BOE set to hear recommendation from COVID Committee to determine fall sports

In 24 hours we will know if Wichita Public Schools athletes will take the field this season.

The school board will re-visit their decision to postpone fall sports tomorrow and will hear from the Superintendent’s COVID 19 Committee after it met Monday to come up with a recommendation.

“It is a tough decision,” said USD 259 Athletic Director J. Means. “I do not envy those board members at all.”

While fall sports are not in play at the moment what is is the opportunity.

“As of now we just have to wait and see,” said Ron Rosales, District 6 Board of Education member. “I am an optimist but you know we will just have to let the process go and then go from there.”

Rosales originally voted against the postponement of fall sports, a vote that was 5-2. He says at the moment he wants fall sports to play but he is eager and open to hearing from the committee and USD 259 Athletic Director J Means who says many factors were weighed in the recommendation including the Sedgwick County positive case rate.

“It is encouraging that those are going down so that is an encouraging note that the Sedgwick County Health Department showed us today. That is always a positive to see those numbers going down,” Means said.

Means says new things will be discussed but that we will have to wait until tomorrow to hear all the options. Ideas that land on the desk of the board.

“It is one of those things where given the information we are given it could go either way,” Rosales said.

“You know your guess is as good as mine,” said Means. “I appreciate that everybody is willing to listen.”

KSN spoke with At-Large President Sherill Logan who is one of two board members on the committee she says she is open to all ideas when determining what is next for fall sports.

What is next is the BOE meeting. It will be at North High School at 6 p.m. KSN will be there to bring you live updates on the decision.