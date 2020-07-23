USD 259 BOE weighs in before Thursday’s special meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday, July 23, USD 259 Board of Education will have a special meeting to discuss the start of the school year.

This meeting comes a day after the Kansas State Board of Education voted 5-5 rejecting the governor’s order to delay the start of school until after Labor Day. Mike Rodee, USD 259 BOE member for District 5, says he is disappointed by the vote, “They didn’t give us any direction to help us decide what we need to do with our district.”

The decision on when to start school will be left to each local district. Stan Reeser, USD 259 BOE Member Distrcit 4, says he is looking to the state board representatives from the Wichita Area, “They voted to uphold the executive order. So, I think it still makes sense for us to consider delaying until Labor Day.”

Reeser is not the only member in favor of waiting to start the school year. “I think locally we should delay the start, in hopes that we could have a better chance for some in-person learning,” said Ben Blankley, BOE District 1 member.

Rodee says he is hearing input from parents on both sides of the issue, “A lot of them want to return to school because they know it’s important for the social and emotional. But a lot of them don’t want to come in for health reasons and those types of things.”

Board members are say they hope to make a decision soon that will keep everyone safe. “I think we’re gonna have to follow the science. We’re gonna have to follow what the numbers are telling us about how bad this pandemic is currently at and what stage it’s at,” said Reeser.

KSN reached out to other member’s on the board but have not heard back from them by the time we published this story.

