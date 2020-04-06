USD 259 changes grab-and-go meal pickup to Monday and Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Starting Monday, USD 259 will change meal pickup dates to two days a week, Monday and Wednesday.

Each Monday, USD 259 students will receive two free breakfast and two free lunch grab-and-go meals. On Wednesday, staff will distribute a total of six breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals to students for a total of 10 grab-and-go meals for the week.

Students will be able to pick up their meals only on Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

To see a weekly menu click here.

