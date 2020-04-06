WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Starting Monday, USD 259 will change meal pickup dates to two days a week, Monday and Wednesday.
Each Monday, USD 259 students will receive two free breakfast and two free lunch grab-and-go meals. On Wednesday, staff will distribute a total of six breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals to students for a total of 10 grab-and-go meals for the week.
Students will be able to pick up their meals only on Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
To see a weekly menu click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘It’s such a selfless act’: Healthcare worker finds new home to self-isolate, thanks to generous stranger
- USD 259 changes grab-and-go meal pickup to Monday and Wednesday
- Police arrest a 26-year-old man in connection to several Wichita burglaries
- Former Maize basketball standout Caleb Grill commits to UNLV
- Reno County COVID-19 cases increase to 11