USD 259 athletes and coach celebrate the return of activities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita School Board meeting to decide fall activities had football players glued to their phone as they awaited the decision Tuesday night.

KSN News talked to three players outside of North High School. When the vote was announced, their emotions showed.

“We’re playing, like right now, yes sir,” said the three athletes.

“I mean tears of joy, I mean, I’m so happy,” said freshman football player Raytrun Alley.

“I wanna make my momma proud, make it out and celebrate life and feel good,” said sophomore football player D’marjion Henley.

Northwest High School head football coach Steve Martin said he has been fighting for the athletes.

“Someone had to speak up for these kids. It wasn’t getting done and so that’s what we did, I’m an advocate for all USD 259 kids.”

On Wednesday, it will be time to hit the field. Coach Martin said he is excited to see the smiles back on the players.

“Tomorrow will probably be the happiest day at Northwest High on the football field in a long time,” said Martin.

