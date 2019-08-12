USD 259 coaches, staff training on student injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A partnership between Wichita Public Schools and first responders in Sedgwick County is hoping to keep student athletes safe this year.

Representatives from Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services and Sedgwick County Fire Department worked with USD 259 athletic trainers Monday to help resolve misunderstandings on the sidelines. The training hoped to bridge the gap between the responsibilities of each organization and what to do when a player is injured.

“This is important because it’s better to practice so we are prepared for when an emergency situation occurs and not just do it when an emergency happens,” said Jennifer Hudson, an athletic trainer at Wichita East High School.

“It’s nice to know what things they’re looking for from us and how we can work together,” Hudson said.

Monday afternoon, the groups met in the library of Wichita East High, for training on a variety of skills, including how to properly remove shoulder pads and helmets after an injury and how to identify the different makes and models of equipment. The training included a simulation with an athlete critically injured. The group put their training to the test, following procedures for medical assistance. Participants said it was a good opportunity to provide a cohesive response to any injury – whether on the field or in the stands.

“When we have an athlete laying on the ground, hurt and potentially catastrophically, that’s not the time to practice,” said Captain Chris Fleming, Sedgwick County Fire Department.

First responders and athletic trainers plan to host a similar training session each year.