WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 259 employees say they’re excited to return to school but fear being infected by the coronavirus.

One teacher said her main concern is how will staff be able to keep the school clean to reduce the chance of being infected.

“It is scary, and it is unknown, you know teachers have been out of the building for five months now, so going back is a little scary,” said Andrea Brant, an employee at North High School.

KSN News also talked to a union leader, and she said that there is no one size fits all solution when it comes to teacher’s safety.

“We have a lot of teachers that have underlining health conditions, or they have a spouse of someone at home that has an underlining health condition, and they’re just really nervous about taking it home and giving it to the family member or even getting it themselves as well,” said Kimberly Howard, United Teachers of Wichita president.

Both say that there’s a lot to learn before classes start, like social distancing and other health and safety guidelines.

LATEST STORIES: