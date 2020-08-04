USD 259 gets influx of substitute applicants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A healthy recruiting class and a large group of people willing to fill have USD 259 officials is a unique position heading into the school year.

The district held a virtual career fair last week to find substitute staff and so many people responded that they continued efforts Monday and now have a long list of people to interview.

“It has been a great response,” said Sean Hudspeth, USD 259 chief human resources officer. “I think our team was ultimately pleased.”

Hudspeth says 26 down and 84 more to interview.

“We have actually put a cap on it right now so we do not have a lot of people waiting, but we will hopefully open it back up depending on where our needs fall,” said Hudspeth.

The positions range from guest teacher positions, guest paraeducator positions, guest custodian positions, and guest clerical positions. A combined 51 people have been selected to fill those spots.

“We are looking to fill about another 22 in teachers, 34 in paraeducator, 15 in clerical staff, and nine in custodian,” said Hudspeth.

“I would just tell them to have an open mind and expect to be flexible,” said substitute teacher Mike Melendez.

Melendez has been subbing for three years and is trying to finish up school to become a full-time teacher, which is part of the reason school officials are opening up more spots to fill positions in the future. This year they have 280 new teachers in orientation compared to 305 last year.

“Perhaps, maybe, the bug will bite them, and they will want to get in there and go get an education and finish that up and we can turn them into teachers for the district,” said Hudspeth.

“The more and more I started teaching did I realize I made an impact on students and even where the students would impact me so much for me to start going to grad school to become an elementary teacher,” Melendez added.

Those teachers are going through virtual training right now, but the district will still have to sift through the other 80 plus applicants and train the ones they select in the near future.

