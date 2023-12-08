WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita School District on Thursday night hosted its big Holidays Around the World Family Night.

The event was held at Pleasant Valley Middle School and was a celebration of the diversity of the district.

Wichita mayor-elect Lily Wu was in attendance and said it was a wonderful time to celebrate all the holidays around the world.

“It’s such a wonderful time of the year to be able to celebrate holidays from all around the world,” Wu said. “USD 259 is one of the most diverse school districts in the state, and you can see the diversity in each of the schools. So it’s just so wonderful to be able to celebrate the different holidays all around the world right here in Wichita, Kansas.”

Among the many invited guests, Santa Claus made an appearance.