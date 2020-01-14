USD 259 joins nationwide lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturers

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a 5 to 1 vote, Wichita Public Schools USD 259 has joined the fight in a nationwide lawsuit against e-cigarette companies.

The school district voted to join the lawsuit Monday night.

The Board has voted 5-1 to approve hiring attorneys to represent the district in a lawsuit against e-cigarette and vaping product manufacturers for the health and safety of students.

Wichita Public Schools is the largest school district in Kansas to join the lawsuit. USD 259 hired Hutton & Hutton Law Firm, LLC to represent them in the case.

