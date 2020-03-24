USD 259, local restaurants band together to provide free meals to kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita children will not go hungry while schools are closed.

USD 259, Meddy’s and a coalition of area restaurants are coming together to keep kids fed.

On Monday, four Wichita locations at Jardine, Truesdell and Marshall Middle Schools, as well as, Mueller elementary school allowed parents to drive up and pick up to-go containers.

At Truesdell Middle School, Les Padzensky was helping Meddy’s pass out meals. He estimates that they handed out 550 meals.

“When push comes to shove, Wichitans are either right there to help with service, money, food, volunteerism,” said Padzensky.

Over at Marshall Middle School, there was a steady flow of traffic as volunteers there kept the meals coming as people drove up.

Fabian Armendariz, the Director of Operations for USD 259 says this helps fill the gap.

“We know that there are some students within our communities that rely on school meals to be their only meal, so obviously us providing this service is a big benefit to our community,” said Armendariz.

Armendariz says they received a good reception from the community.

“I think everyone is really grateful that we are offering this service, we had a couple of windows rolling down yelling thank you, so again, I think our community is appreciative of us

offering this service,” said Armendariz.

The four Wichita locations will be serving lunches again on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, USD 259 will be handing out grab-and-go meals at 18 comprehensive sites.