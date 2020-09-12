USD 259 offers families tech help for remote learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– So, the first week of school is over and many middle and high school parents and kids are still having tech issues while working remotely. Now the district is opening three new help centers. The idea is simple: to make remote learning as simple as possible. Branden Johnson with USD 259 says he hopes everyone who is struggling, takes advantage of this opportunity.

“We are going to be providing any kind of tech assistance that families might be having with their internet connection with their device not working, connecting to teams,” said Executive Director of Secondary Schools at USD 259, Branden Johnson.



Branden Johnson said he’s heard all the frustrations in the first week of class and he knows not everyone is comfortable with remote learning.

“Oh, we know that everyone has different strengths and weaknesses when it comes to technology and learning,” said Johnson.



This week Wichita Public Schools opened three family help centers where both parents and students can go and get extra tech help. Those locations are North High, West High and the Alvin Morris Administrative Center.



Johnson says he understands that sometimes phone conversations just don’t do enough.



“So, instead of having to communicate that over the phone we really want to give them that face to face interaction so they can really see this is how you move this, this is how you how you touch that, this is how you manipulate things,” said Johnson.



He hopes the help centers will mean more students can successfully learn at home and cut down on those absences due to tech issues. And after being open just a couple days, he’s hopeful they’re already working:



“Good positive feedback, the stream today has been steady. When families have a better understanding of what it is and what they need,” said Johnson.

LATEST NEWS: