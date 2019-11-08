USD 259 parents attend school showcase to see what magnet schools have to offer

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It may only be November but parents in the Wichita School district are already thinking about next August.

Thursday night, the USD 259 held its annual showcase. The showcase is a way for parents to see exactly what each of the district’s 24 magnet schools have to offer.

“We really want to hone in and develop his aspirations and his goals and what he wants to do,” said Harrison Miller, father of USD 259 student

“We offer choices so that kids can meet their needs in the ways that match their desires, their interests instead of a one-size fits all approach,” commented Wendy Johnson, USD 259

Students who want to go to magnet schools must submit their applications by early next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories