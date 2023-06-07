WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School may be out for the summer, but learning doesn’t stop.

Wichita Public Schools has partnered with Wichita State University (WSU) Tech to provide a STEM activities summer camp for middle school students.

The program gives students a chance to learn about things like drones, virtual welding, and cyber security.

“This is a great opportunity to expose kids to future skills and future opportunities that we might keep these kids here in Wichita whenever they graduate,” said Rob Dickson, Chief Information Officer for Wichita Public Schools. “I think, honestly, whenever you see kids learning by doing, it’s huge to see the spark happen in them.”

The summer STEM camp will run every Wednesday for the next four weeks, bringing in different middle schools from the district.