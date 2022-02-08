WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state’s largest school district is facing multiple challenges as it continues to feed thousands of students each day.

Wichita Public Schools (USD 259) said the main contributors to the problem are supply chain shortages and price increases.

The district is now paying almost three times the price for certain products compared to last year. It said the prices for everything have gone up, but seven key items have cost them about $614,000 more this school year compared to last.

“Almost everything has gone up in price, but again, meal trays we used to pay in the six to eight-cent range, and now we’ve been paying 18 cents apiece or higher,” said David Paul the Director of Nutrition Services at USD 259.

On top of that, some products are simply not available in the quantities the district needs for the 45,000 meals it serves each day. The director of operations, Fabian Armendariz, said replacing one product only creates a domino effect of shortages.

“So perhaps we were looking at serving something for a menu item today. We don’t have it. So we’re substituting with something that maybe we were ready to serve tomorrow, then tomorrow, then we’re looking for something else. So it creates significant challenges for us,” said Armendariz.

In a normal year, the district may have to substitute five to 10 items a month. This school year, it had to substitute an average of 60 items every four weeks.