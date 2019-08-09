USD 259 revealed new menu items based on student feedback

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Today many got their first look at some of the new items that will be on this years cafeteria menu.

New items include Pop-Tarts and Fruit Loops for breakfast to cheese tamales, Korean beef and lasagna for lunch.

Those are just some of the new options for USD 259 students.

They were selected after getting feedback from children.

Assistant director of Nutrition Services, Grace Liss said of the changes, “School lunch would not be what it is today if we didn’t have the dedicated staff behind it we are here for the kids and i hope that shows in what we do every day in that we’re here for the kids”

The district will not be sending home menus with elementary students.

Parents can check that on a new website and app.

The app also lets them apply for free or reduced lunches.